Warriors eye Dolphins win in busy schedule

There will be no waiting around for the dust to settle as the Warriors rush headlong into a crammed stretch of six Ram Slam T20 Challenge matches in 12 days, starting in Durban tonight.

Having lost their opening two fixtures of the campaign, last season’s finalists will be desperate for a win over the Dolphins at Kingsmead from 6pm.

After that, they have four more away games during a mini, whirlwind tour of the country, which will take them to Bloemfontein (Knights), Cape Town (Lions), Paarl (Cobras) and Benoni (Titans) before heading back to Port Elizabeth for a double-header day at St George’s next Sunday, where they play the Dolphins again.

The Warriors know that one win could trigger a run of victories similar to what they enjoyed during last season’s campaign.

“That’s the plan,” Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa said. “We know how everything can become a habit.

“We didn’t start well and luckily we have had a week in between games.

“Now it just boils down to our mental game – how mentally strong are we, especially now, starting with this game away in Durban.

“If we go out and win that, we know we can get on a roll and come back close to securing that semifinal spot – and that’s our immediate goal.”

The challenge Jon-Jon Smuts’s Warriors face is that with every bend they take, there are opposing Proteas players waiting to test their skills.

It is something the team will need to get used to, deal with and handle sooner, rather than later.