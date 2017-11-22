Steyn’s place in SA team again uncertain
It has become a bit of a recurring theme‚ but Frans Steyn’s international future is again in doubt.
The kid wonder of Rugby World Cup 2007 turned enfant terrible was in Bok coach Allister Coetzee’s sights to play a role on the current European tour but, as is often the case with the player‚ there were complications.
Coetzee did not go into detail‚ but did let drop that it had more to do with Steyn’s club Montpellier than the player himself.
“I had a chat with Frans last week‚” Coetzee said. “We haven’t resolved those issues with the club that will allow him to play.”
With Jan Serfontein declaring himself unavailable for this tour to ensure his smooth transition into French rugby‚ ironically in the same midfield as Steyn in southwest France‚ Coetzee was keen on some experience in that channel.
His overtures did not get the desired result and made it clear this was symptomatic of the process involving foreign-based players.
Steyn’s relationship with the last three Bok coaches since he moved to Racing Metro in 2009‚ has at times been strained.
Capped 56 times for the Boks‚ the utility back was included in the Springbok squad to play France in a three-test series in June but played just 47 minutes as a substitute in the series.
He returned to his club‚ ostensibly to work on his fitness.
Coetzee may feel he has to jump through too many hoops to convince players to show up for Bok duty. And that is before attempting to secure their release from a club. Although experience is a much sought after commodity in the Bok camp‚ the coach did provide a rugby argument for the limited use of overseas players.
He believes in continuity in selection and is understandably desperate to avoid a revolving door selection policy.
“You can’t in one week bring those players up to the level of those who have been part of the current squad.”
Add to that players’ lukewarm attitude to playing for the Boks. They face deductions in their salaries from clubs unwilling to pay them in their absence.
Coetzee was specifically asked about Serfontein‚ Steyn and Pat Lambie.
“They are all quality players and they are available (in terms of SA Rugby’s 30-test criteria). ” he said. “Jan is settling in‚ in France. He’s not available. Pat hasn’t played more than four games.
“Some players have long-term contracts. They need to decide if they want to play for the Boks.
“They don’t want to risk their future. This is not a clear-cut thing.
“They have to make a decision – either they retire from international rugby‚ or give up their contract and return to South Africa.
“I don’t know if there is an alternative at this point in time.”