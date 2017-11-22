Lentjies could be back for Chippa tonight
Dynamic Chippa United striker Kurt Lentjies has emphasised that the team is focused solely on tonight’s game against Free State Stars at Bethlehem’s Goble Park Stadium.
With the blockbuster Mamelodi Sundowns game at the Nelson Mandela bay Stadium on Saturday looming, Lentjies said the team must first keep their eye on the ball tonight.
The last time Chippa and Stars locked horns was earlier this year when they played to a goalless draw.
“The focus for everyone at Chippa United is tonight’s match,” Lentjies said yesterday. “It is going to be a tough game and we have to be ready for them.”
The influential Lentjies could be making his return to the team tonight after being concussed during their encounter with Kaizer Chiefs two weeks ago.
He started training with the team on Saturday and might make the starting lineup.
“Lentjies is in good condition and looks fit to play in the game tonight,” Chippa United spokesman Luthando Zibeko said.
“The technical staff will be running a couple of late fitness tests ahead of the game.”
Lentjies said: “I have not trained with the team since the incident, as I [had] strict instructions to rest for 10 days.
“All I want to do is play football, [which] is why I continue to give my all in every training session.”
He said they had put the disappointing loss to Kaizer Chiefs behind them and were focused on finishing as high as possible in the league.
“We do not want to find ourselves in the position we were in towards the end of last season. Our aim is to finish as high up on the log as possible this season. It is also our ambition to win some silverware as a team.
“I would not [be] here if I did not believe I have a chance of winning something with the Chilli Boys.”
After three wins from their last five PSL fixtures, Stars go into tonight’s match in 10th place on the log.
A win against the Chilli Boys at home could see them move into the top half of the table as the league draws closer to the Christmas break.
In-demand Stars fullback Nyiko Mobbie, who has had a blazing season, has made his return to full training. Sifiso Mbhele is also set to return after having recovered from a blow to his thigh in training earlier this season.