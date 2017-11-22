Lentjies could be back for Chippa tonight

Dynamic Chippa United striker Kurt Lentjies has emphasised that the team is focused solely on tonight’s game against Free State Stars at Bethlehem’s Goble Park Stadium.

With the blockbuster Mamelodi Sundowns game at the Nelson Mandela bay Stadium on Saturday looming, Lentjies said the team must first keep their eye on the ball tonight.

The last time Chippa and Stars locked horns was earlier this year when they played to a goalless draw.

“The focus for everyone at Chippa United is tonight’s match,” Lentjies said yesterday. “It is going to be a tough game and we have to be ready for them.”

The influential Lentjies could be making his return to the team tonight after being concussed during their encounter with Kaizer Chiefs two weeks ago.

He started training with the team on Saturday and might make the starting lineup.

“Lentjies is in good condition and looks fit to play in the game tonight,” Chippa United spokesman Luthando Zibeko said.

“The technical staff will be running a couple of late fitness tests ahead of the game.”