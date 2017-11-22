Kings try out fresh approach

Sharper focus ahead of clash against the Scarlets on Sunday

After eight straight defeats, the Southern Kings have set themselves new goals for the second half of the PRO14 season, head coach Deon Davids said.

After playing their last game on November 4 against Ulster, the Kings will be back in action on Sunday, when they face champions the Scarlets, from Llanelli, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Davids said his team had made good use of their break by bolstering their game on and off the field.

“This time has been great with the squad. We have had an opportunity to work on off-the-field stuff like getting to know one another much better,” Davids said.

“There has been much more integration between the players and they have learnt a lot from each other.

“The team have also been setting new goals for the second half of the season and revisiting the values we decided on and how we can implement them.

“It is important that you have a good culture base where everyone is happy.

“From now on, we can take that to the field and we will have a better understanding and relationship.

“We will do things with more purpose because we understand why we are here and what we want to achieve.