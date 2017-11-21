Young Zwide star on the rise

A young Zwide tennis player’s star is on the rise after she earned her maiden provincial call-up following some strong performances recently.

JK Zondi Primary Grade 4 dynamo Zikhona Xate, 9, was selected after being noticed at a match where Grey coach Richard Bulbring conducted a coaching clinic in September.

She further justified her selection after another stellar performance in a match between Eastern Province and South Western Districts last month.

Under the tutelage of tennis enthusiast Mbulelo Lugogwana, who runs a tennis development programme in Zwide, the diminutive Zikhona has grown in the sport, so much so that he is reminded of a young Anna Kournikova whenever she steps out onto the court.

Seemingly shy when approached, Zikhona turns into a different prospect once she steps onto the court.

Speaking at the Zwide Stadium last week, Zikhona said she was proud to be selected and would do everything she could to build on this achievement.

Bulbring said he first noticed Zikhona in September, through the programme run by Lugogwana.

“She is a lovely player, who listens well and tries very hard. She also has good explosive strength, and a lot of natural power when she hits the ball,” Bulbring said.

Lugogwana said he was delighted with her achievement, saying she was the first athlete from the programme to achieve the feat.

“Although this achievement is something to be proud of, it’s only the beginning for her,” he said.

He said his primary objective was to get her noticed and hopefully she could be sponsored to attend a school which would offer her exposure to the sport as well as a better education.