Top water polo players head for Bay

Top school teams in SA to participate

Water polo players from across the province are raring to go for next month’s interprovincial in Nelson Mandela Bay.

About 200 pupils from schools in the metro, as well as three from Grahamstown, descended on Pearson High for the capping ceremony of teams to represent the province in the 43rd edition of the South African Schools tournament, hosted by Carrick Wealth Management.

Senior captains – Pearson’s Casey McLeavy, 18, and Grey High’s Luke Butler, 17 – said they were ready to take on the best teams in the country.

“Our junior sides are very talented, so there is good depth to choose from,” Butler said.

“While the U19 side is quite young, that could be an advantage for us in the future.”

McLeavy said: “I think both teams have the potential to reach at least the top four and, if we play together as a team, anything can happen.”

The tournament, which kicks off on December 8, will see 120 teams fill the swimming pools of nine venues across the city, as well as Grahamstown, over the first three days of competition.

The curtain will come down on the tournament at the Newton Park swimming pool on December 12.

Nelson Mandela Bay water polo chairman Chris King said teams for the tournament were selected from recently held trials as well as performances throughout the year.

“We are looking forward to a successful tournament,” he said.

Asked who the toughest challenge would come from, he said there would be strong competition from the Western Cape and Central Gauteng, but all visiting teams would be competitive.

He said the aim was to highlight the popularity of water polo as one of the fastest growing aquatic sports in the country. “Water polo involves a lot more than just swimming in a pool. It incorporates swimming, aerobic ability and playing with a ball.”

Carrick Wealth Management brand director Kieron McRae said the three-year partnership was aimed at developing and nurturing talent within the sport.

King said followers of the tournament could download an app, developed and managed by organising committee member Heather McEwan, for all the latest fixtures, venues, results, news or just to find out more about the Bay.

It is available on the Google Play and Apple iStore under the handle SWPSA.