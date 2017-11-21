Stalemate puts PE Stars second

PE Stars’ four-match winning run was halted by Butterworth in a nail-biting 0-0 draw in the ABC Motsepe League fixture at the Gelvandale Stadium at the weekend.

The struggling Butterworth outfit stunned the Gelvandale side when they held their own away from home.

They were rock-solid on defence and looked to have studied PE Stars’ game plan.

The draw sees PE Stars placed second on the log after eight games.

They are two points behind log-leaders Tornado, on 19 points after eight games.

Tornado, from East London, who have been soaring in the league, suffered their first loss when they were handed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of EC Bees.

The Bees have moved up one position and are tied at fifth position with Mthatha City.

Matta Milan seem to have found their rhythm and are starting to display stability after a hard-fought 2-1 victory to Lion City.

This was their first win this season and they will be hoping to carry out the momentum gained from last week’s game.

Bottom of the log FC Buffalo failed to progress when they took on Subs.

A 1-0 defeat has put them in a compromising position as the league nears its half-way mark.

Results:

Spears 2 Bizana Pondo Chiefs 1 Lion City 1 Matta Milan 2, Highbury 1 Sibanye 2, Future Tigers 1 Mthatha City 1, EC Bees 2 Sibanye 1, City Lads 5 Try Again 1, PE Stars 0 Butterworth 0