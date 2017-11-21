St Dominic’s swimmer off to Mauritius

Tasneen Ebrahim, 15, will be looking to fly the South African flag high after being selected for the national open water swimming team to compete at the Junior World Championships in Mauritius on December 2-3.

Having started her official swimming lessons when she was 11, the St Dominic’s Priory pupil has achieved qualification times at various levels.

Her hard work and discipline was rewarded with national selection to the Zone3 Games in Rwanda last year.

“I raced in six different races and won five gold medals in what was a highly competitive event,” Ebrahim said.

“When I returned, I made a decision this was what I wanted to do but I had to increase my work rate.

“My new training routine spans six days a week, with a total of about 140km swum in nine sessions.

“During this time, I took to open water swimming, achieving qualification times in 3km and 5km races.”

She was selected to represent the Eastern Cape at the Open Water Nationals in March this year.