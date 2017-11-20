World Cup win for Chad

Le Clos and Sjostrom take Fina series crowns and millions in prize money

South Africa’s Chad le Clos and Sarah Sjostrom, of Sweden, collected winners’ cheques for $150 000 (R2.1-million) as they were crowned series champions at the Fina Swimming World Cup in Singapore yesterday.

Both entered yesterday’s finals session at the OCBC Aquatic Centre as champions, after their closest pursuers – and deposed title-holders – Vladimir Morozov (Russia) and Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) were unable to gain enough points in the morning’s heats to extend the battle into the evening.

Singapore was the last leg and for Le Clos it was a special venue yesterday, as he claimed a record fourth World Cup title.

The Fina World Cup is an international series of eight meets held in the short-course (25m pool) format.

The Chad ’n Vlad show got the night under way in the 100m free, the Russian winning the duel in 45.56, and Le Clos touching home second in 46 dead.

When Morozov (23.85) finished sixth and 1.03 sec behind Pavel Sankovich (Belarus), it left Le Clos needing to swim 48.25 in the individual finale, the 100m fly, to win the cluster.

However, he only just held on for victory in 49.49, as runner-up Zhuhao Li (China) set a world junior best of 49.53.

“This year was the best World Cup, not just because I won, but because it gave everyone a fair chance with the rule change to the number of races, and some of the things Fina laid on for fans.

“If they can just keep on improving it and making it more exciting, that’s the key,” Le Clos said.

“The money’s great – I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a motivation – but also coming here and racing top guys, that’s what it’s about.

“This year’s been important to me, mentally, and with the hard training.

“I’m excited for the Commonwealth Games in April – I start work tomorrow.

“I leave at midnight tonight and tomorrow I’ll be in the gym, have an easy swim session – and I definitely need some physio.

“It’s been a great season because take it back a year and a lot of people doubted me after the Olympic Games.”

Sjostrom’s winnings were topped up by $50 000 (R699 000), as she also won the final cluster.

Sjostrom celebrated her coronation in style, landing double gold in the 50m fly and 200m free, but does not have any big spending plans for the $200 000 (R2.8-million).

“It’s quite expensive to live in Stockholm, so when you buy an apartment, that’s where all the money goes. So you have to save money – and you never know when you’ve earned your last prize money,” Sjostrom said.

“You could get a shoulder injury or anything, so you have to take care of the money you win.

“It feels great to win it. It’s the first time I’ve done the World Cup and it’s the first time I’ve won the World Cup, so it’s been amazing, but very tough.

“I’m very impressed with the swimmers who do this year after year, but I’m excited to maybe do the World Cup more times.

“My next big competition is the European short-course championships in Copenhagen in three weeks.

“Then I go to South Africa for four weeks, two weeks’ vacation and two weeks’ training camp.

“I rented a house with my agent and my family, and I’ll see Chad and Cameron van der Burgh and all those guys,” Sjostrom said. – Fina.org