Impey, Moolman Pasio tops in cycle race

South African cycling superstars Daryl Impey and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio were crowned Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge champions yesterday, after winning the 21st running of the Johannesburg race in uncannily similar ways.

Both attacked on the climb on Cedar Road to break away with powerful solo rides to the climb, coming across the finish line at Riversands Commercial Park over a minute ahead of their nearest rivals.

Impey, the first South African to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, celebrated his first victory in his hometown race, while Moolman Pasio took her fourth win.

“Finally, it’s like a monkey off my back,” Impey, who rides for Australian-based World Tour team Orica-Scott, said.

“Everyone talks about the big races in South Africa and I’ve won none of them, so it’s nice to get this one.

“I was actually very surprised to get this one. I started my season a little bit earlier because of goals down under. I’ve come here in better shape.”

Impey was followed home by Team BCX’s Calvin Beneke, who beat last year’s runner-up, Eddie van Heerden, of Team RoadCover, in a sprint for second.

Beneke said having Impey in the race had spiced it up and motivated the South African teams.

Van Heerden, who lost out in the sprint for the win last year, was left to rue another close thing.