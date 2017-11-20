Hearts come of age with 3-1 triumph

The young Hearts outfit came of age at the Saints field on Friday evening when they scored a convincing 3-1 win over Young Ideas in a Safa-NMB SAB league fixture.

The teams crossed over on level terms but in the second half Hearts took control as Cole Schoeman completed his second successive brace and came close to scoring a hat-trick as he struck the crossbar with the keeper well beaten. Errol Jordaan added the third.

They took an early lead from the penalty spot but Ideas were soon on level terms with a spectacular goal from a set piece.

“The new players we introduced into the team made a huge impact,” Hearts assistant coach Munchy Margon said.

Meanwhile, Fairview Rovers suffered their biggest defeat since joining the league when they were thrashed 4-0 by PE Sundowns.

“We have no excuse, we were completely outclassed,” Rovers coach Poppy Harrison said.

“We replaced most of our senior players with virtually an U19 squad .

“In the end they found Sundowns’ experience too much to handle,” Harrison said.

Sundowns have scored seven goals without replay in their last two matches.

At the Mawabo Dyubhe Stadium, Motherwell Academy failed to take advantage of a 10-man Major Chiefs and shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Chiefs had to play virtually the entire match with 10 men after a player was sent off in the third minute.

Despite being a man short, Chiefs gave as much as they got in a very entertaining match.

Motherwell squandered several easy chances and should have crossed over with their noses in front.

They eventually took the lead in the last quarter of the match when Xolisa Njamela split the defence to score.

Their lead was short-lived as Chiefs snatched a share of the points.

The match between newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions NMU Madibaz and Camper United at the NU 9 Stadium in Motherwell was called off as the match officials failed to turn up due to a misunderstanding.

Ikamva Movers, who were beaten in a penalty shootout by Madibaz in the cup final, lost 4-2 to Morning Stars, who were demoted from the ABC Motsepe League last season.

Results:

Hearts 3 Young Ideas 1, PE Sundowns 4 Fairview Rovers 0, Golden Aces 1 Highland Spurs 1, Motherwell Academy 1 Major Chiefs 1, FC Winners 0 Amarhamba 0, Mabayibone Strikers 3 Young Killers 2, Ikamva Movers 2 Morning Stars 4, Camper United v NMU Madibaz DNP.