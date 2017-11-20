Domingo rules out applying for Warriors job now

Former Proteas coach Russell Domingo has ruled himself out of contention for a possible return to the Warriors coaching position – for now.

The Warriors job will become vacant when their coach, Malibongwe Maketa, joins the national camp as an assistant to Proteas coach Ottis Gibson at the conclusion of the ongoing Ram Slam T20 Challenge next month.

Maketa was named as part of Gibson’s new national coaching structure last week.

As soon as the announcement was made, there was speculation on social media as to who would take over at the Eastern Cape franchise.

Domingo’s name emerged as one of the possible contenders, but he flatbatted that suggestion yesterday.

“I’m really enjoying my South Africa A coaching job, so I won’t be applying at the moment, no,” Domingo said.

The former Warriors coach is travelling around the country watching domestic cricket as he bids to prime tomorrow’s stars.

“I do all sorts of monitoring on the contracted SA A side players. My job is to upskill those players. And I’m very happy doing that at the moment,” he said.

Domingo was head coach at the Warriors for six seasons and became a fan favourite as he won both the domestic T20 and one-day titles.

He then spent six years with the Proteas, two as assistant to coach Gary Kirsten and four as head coach, until his contract ran out in August.

“I am really enjoying not having that responsibility. But I will reassess in about a year or so,” he said.

“I’d like to coach the team again, there is no doubt about it, but not quite now. I want to spend some time at home.”

Cricket Eastern Cape will have started the search for Maketa’s replacement, and it is likely that the job will be advertised soon.

Piet Botha and Frank Plaatjies are the coaches of the EP and Border sides respectively and may apply.

There are also the likes of Richard Pybus and Shukri Conrad, while Makhaya Ntini has gained valuable coaching experience, having been with the Zimbabwe national side.