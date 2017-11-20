Their victory over France on Saturday must have felt like a shot of morphine for the beleaguered Springboks and their coach Allister Coetzee.

In some way it would have eased the pain of the devastating defeat against Ireland and Coetzee gets to fight another day‚ if not two more weekends. He spoke of his relief after their 18-17 win. “A lot of relief‚ I’d say. I’m pleased and satisfied about the effort,” Coetzee said.

“It is also pleasing when they translate the hard work off the field onto the pitch.”

He said that they had learnt from their errant ways in Dublin the week before.

“They took the lessons. They adapted to the referee and they adapted to the conditions. And they were able to close out a tough match.”

The fact that his young team‚ which includes eight players with fewer than 15 caps‚ held out in the closing minutes speaks of their resolve.

They did that without captain Eben Etzebeth, who departed injured with about 15 minutes to go.

They were particularly resolute in defence as France threw the ball around with gay abandon.

There were not many superstars, but hooker Malcolm Marx again delivered a performance of grunt and gravitas‚ Francois Venter was incisive at inside centre and Ross Cronje almost looked himself again.

The Boks again fell short in the kicking department where Handre Pollard’s crooked aim almost cost them the match.

Coetzee did‚ however‚ declare himself satisfied with Pollard’s overall performance.

“Despite the poor goal kicking‚ sub-standard goal kicking‚ not his best at all‚ he slotted a kick that brought his confidence back‚” he said.

“With his general play I have no problem. His goal kicking didn’t affect his play.”