Warriors hand Titans 61-run win

A dominant performance from the Multiply Titans saw them claim a thumping 61-run bonus point win over the Warriors in their Ram Slam T20 competition clash at Buffalo Park last night.

A superb all-round display from the defending champs allowed them to pick up their third win on the trot and consolidate their place at the top of the Ram Slam log in the process.

Batting first, the Titans powered their way to 172/4 after a poor start thanks to solid contributions from the middle order, with the Warriors then all out for 111 thanks to another top order collapse after a fast start, with Lungi Ngidi returning superb figures of 4/14 to help seal the win.

“One of the things we focus on is to start well in competitions, it makes it a lot easier at the back end, so three wins we will take it with two bonus points. Unlucky we missed the last one but we had to make up for it tonight and we did that,” said Ngidi.

“We are a very relaxed team, we never panic or jump ahead of the situation. We were actually saying 120 on this wicket is par and as bowlers we believed we could defend that.

“So with the batting we just played the situation and got more and more momentum and with the bowling we didn’t come out well up front but the captain brought us in and all he asked for was to lift the intensity a bit, then we took a few wickets and once we had our foot on their throat we didn’t let go.”

After winning the toss and electing to field, the Warriors got off to a fantastic start thanks to opening bowlers Basheer Walters and Andrew Birch not giving an inch as the Titans limped to 26/2 in the first six overs.

Walters had Henry Davids (1) out with his second ball of the second over, caught by captain Jon-Jon Smuts at short cover after going through the shot early and offering an easy chance.