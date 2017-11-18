Luvo says he loves new home

Sportsman of the Year winner chooses Bay for next chapter

After an athletics season filled with numerous accomplishments, Luvuyo Luvo Manyonga has come “home” to begin a new chapter in his life in the Bay ahead of a hectic athletics season. Luvo, as he is affectionately known, was born and bred in Mbekweni in Paarl and he is the eldest of three children.

The outspoken athlete has always had a knack for sports.

Manyonga is father to six-year-old Lindokuhle, who lives with his parents in Bloemfontein, and shares his love for girlfriend LL B student Kgomotso Mamboro, who is also in Bloemfontein.

He started his schooling at Mboniselo Primary School and then moved on to Ihlumelo Secondary School and finished his high school career at Desmond Tutu, which were all in the same township.

“I have always enjoyed sport, since primary school days,” said an exuberant Manyonga. “I realised that I was really good at sport when I was doing Grade 11.”

“I competed in every sporting code there was in school, but I later fell in love with athletics.

“Before I even thought about long jump, I had been excelling in high jump and really enjoying it. “Everything escalated soon and I started competing in the 100m and 200m sprints.

“My focus was mainly on sprinting and relay competitions because I was doing really well in them.”

His career took a spin when he took his athletics to the next level after competing in an inter-schools event where he qualified for the Boland Regional Competition.

He later qualified for the national championships and came fourth at his very first national meeting.

“My breakthrough came in 2010 when I won my first ever international meeting as a long jumper,” Manyonga said.

“I went to the Southern Regions and won in the first internal meeting.

“During the same year I qualified for the World Junior Championships that were held in Canada, where I won a gold medal in long jump.

“The following year I went for the Senior Champions in Japan and came fourth there. This is when my career started picking up and everyone started noticing me.

“However, the limelight did not work well and I lost about four years of my career. I turned things around and I am a world champion now, which I am really proud of.”