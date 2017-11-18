Desperate for win

After previous defeats, Boks and France both going all out for victory

Desperation will drive both France and South Africa in their test match this evening, Springboks coach Allister Coetzee says. Both sides are in poor form and have endured a torrid time since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

South Africa suffered their worstever season last year, losing eight of 12 full international matches, while this year has seen them suffer an all-time record defeat — 57-0 at the hands of New Zealand in September — before last week going down to their heaviest loss to Ireland 38-3.

Added to that, they discovered on Wednesday they had missed out on the right to host the 2023 World Cup to France.

But Coetzee says it is the desire to improve on their 50% win percentage this year rather than notions of revenge which is motivating them ahead of this evening’s clash at the Stade de France.

“Obviously losing the bid, it’s not ideal for a country like South Africa,” the 54-year-old coach said.

“We would have loved to be having that opportunity, it would’ve been massive for our country.

“We accept the result, but for us as a team we focus on the test this week.

“It won’t motivate us necessarily differently.

“We’ve got a plan and we’d like to go and execute our plan and perform; that’s our job, we need to play well.

“We’ve got what I would say is a very improved French team that will come out.

“In a way both teams are desperate this weekend to get a result and that’s what we’re facing.”

The Springboks won their first five matches this year, including a comfortable 3-0 whitewash of the touring French in June, but have not won in five more matches since.

Guy Noves can hardly boast a better record than Coetzee since taking over the France reins following their humiliating 62-13 World Cup quarterfinal mauling by New Zealand in 2015.