Bay Ironman route is stunning – ambassador

Showcasing the natural beauty of the Ironman route in Nelson Mandela Bay was the top priority for local hero Kyle Buckingham when he embarked on a cycle along Marine Drive yesterday.

Buckingham, who recently returned from a stint in the US where he had been training, will be the metro’s ambassador for the championships to be held in the Bay on September 2.

Buckingham made his way from the Sacramento Restaurant in Schoenmakerskop, along Marine Drive, to show off the stunning sites competitors of the Ironman World Championships can expect.

Buckingham said the ride would showcase the beauty of the cycling route for the world to see.

“A team will take videos and pictures which will be posted on social media to further promote the city,” Buckingham said.

Speaking about his time overseas, Buckingham said he had lived in Arizona this year.

Describing his training regime for the last six months, Buckingham said “Training seven days a week, with three sessions a day for 4-5 days, and the remaining days would comprise of just two sessions, combining two of the disciplines.”

He added that these sessions would also include a 45 minutes of stretching and conditioning.

A typical day would start at 4.30am, and he would cycle for anywhere between two and seven hours.

He would then have breakfast, before hitting the pool, where he would spend a further few hours swimming between four and five kilometres a day.

He would end the day off with a run lasting anywhere between 45 minutes and two hours, covering at least 100km a week.

He also said following a ketogenic diet had helped improve his performance by about 20%.

“Previously I would eat five meals a day, but since moving to this diet, I now eat three meals a day,” he said.

Buckingham has had a mixed bag of results competing at various events since the beginning of the year, and despite having mechanical and health issues, he was happy with some of his results.

His best result came at the Ironman South American championships, where he finished second in a time of 8 hours and 5 minutes.

He also finished the Ironman African championships in fourth place with a time of 8 hours and 8 minutes.

He has yet to qualify for the NMB Ironman World Championships which take place on September 2.

“I think it’s extremely special to have this event coming to NMB.

“It’s the perfect place to have a 70.3.

“It’s a beautiful course, and despite having done a few 70.3 world championships, this will be one of the best, and I think the rest of the world will agree.”