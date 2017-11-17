Kings return to Bay stadium

After playing their last match at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium, the Southern Kings have decided to return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when they host PRO14 champions the Scarlets on Sunday, November 26.

In a bid to boost attendance and the atmosphere at home games, the Kings took their last PRO14 match to the compact Wolfson Stadium.

However, the move produced the smallest crowd of the season, with only 2 836 supporters turning up.

Earlier in the season, there were only 3 011 fans inside the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the Kings’ opening game against Irish team Leinster and 4 062 for their next fixture, against Italian outfit Zebre, at the same venue.

So far, the Kings have lost all eight of the PRO14 matches they have played and are bottom of Conference B.

“The decision to host our previous match at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele formed part of our broader mission to bring international rugby to all the people of our region,” Kings chief operations officer Charl Crous said.