Bouldering contest draws keen climbers
A love for rock climbing is what climbing enthusiast Ian Clifford hopes Nelson Mandela Bay residents will develop after hosting a bouldering competition this week.
Like scenes out of a Spiderman movie, avid climbers scaled rock-laden walls at the first competition of its kind held in the Baakens Valley on Tuesday evening.
About 25 climbers descended on the Valley Crag Indoor Climbing event in a bid to be crowned the first winners of the competition.
Clifford said he was impressed by the number of entrants, but climbing was the real winner.
“There is a national body which governs the sport, but the Eastern Cape is yet to establish a body for provincial climbers,” Clifford said.
“We are trying to get it going here [in the Eastern Cape] and get in line with the rest of the climbing family around the country.”
Bouldering is a discipline of competitive rock climbing which involves using low-level walls, no ropes and mats below to cushion any falls.
Spread across five divisions, both men and women competed in a race to scale the rock-laden walls.
Climbers were awarded points for scaling the wall in the lowest number of attempts. Points were deducted if a climber used more than one attempt.
Wynand Nel took top honours ahead of Torban Kassebom and Juan-Dray Marshall in the men’s contest, while Fanny Johnson pipped Genalee Meyer and Riana Nel in the women’s open section.
Other division winners included Thomas Adams (boys U18), Bridgette Adams (girls U18) and Paul du Plessis (U13).
Clifford hopes to create more excitement by hosting competitions of the same nature with the aim of establishing a bouldering league in the city.
Adams said the competition was a lot of fun, despite there being some strong competition.
“I just enjoy climbing and the freedom it brings. I think this sport can definitely grow in the city.”