Bouldering contest draws keen climbers

A love for rock climbing is what climbing enthusiast Ian Clifford hopes Nelson Mandela Bay residents will develop after hosting a bouldering competition this week.

Like scenes out of a Spiderman movie, avid climbers scaled rock-laden walls at the first competition of its kind held in the Baakens Valley on Tuesday evening.

About 25 climbers descended on the Valley Crag Indoor Climbing event in a bid to be crowned the first winners of the competition.

Clifford said he was impressed by the number of entrants, but climbing was the real winner.

“There is a national body which governs the sport, but the Eastern Cape is yet to establish a body for provincial climbers,” Clifford said.

“We are trying to get it going here [in the Eastern Cape] and get in line with the rest of the climbing family around the country.”

Bouldering is a discipline of competitive rock climbing which involves using low-level walls, no ropes and mats below to cushion any falls.