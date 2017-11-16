PE bodybuilder picks up two world titles

Nelson Mandela Bay has produced another world champion, with Mount Croix bodybuilder Gareth Scheepers landing two gold medals at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness World Junior and Master Championships in Romania.

Arriving home to congratulatory hugs and kisses from family and friends on Tuesday evening, Scheepers, 22, said the achievement was a bit surreal.

Posing on an IFBB world championships stage for the first time, he picked up the junior men’s bodybuilding U23 over 75kg division title as well as the junior men’s overall trophy at the championships held in Bistrita from November 10 to 13.

“The feeling of being SA champion has not yet even sunk in, so this is incredible and no words can describe how I feel at the moment,” an excited Scheepers said.

Earlier this year, he was awarded the national title in the junior men’s U23 over 75kg division.

Prior to that, he also picked up the U23 over 75kg crown at the EP champs as well as being crowned men’s overall winner at the same competition.

Regularly featuring in the top echelons of the sport since 2012, he has won both provincial and national titles across various categories, but he says this was one of his biggest achievements yet.

As the only South African in his division, Scheepers said he had been hard at work with coach Roy Butterton preparing for the championships since his SA champs triumph in September.

“My training programme never changed from the nationals. I trained at least once a day for about 45 minutes to ensure my physique was in the best possible condition for the championships,” he said.