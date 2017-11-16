PE bodybuilder picks up two world titles
Nelson Mandela Bay has produced another world champion, with Mount Croix bodybuilder Gareth Scheepers landing two gold medals at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness World Junior and Master Championships in Romania.
Arriving home to congratulatory hugs and kisses from family and friends on Tuesday evening, Scheepers, 22, said the achievement was a bit surreal.
Posing on an IFBB world championships stage for the first time, he picked up the junior men’s bodybuilding U23 over 75kg division title as well as the junior men’s overall trophy at the championships held in Bistrita from November 10 to 13.
“The feeling of being SA champion has not yet even sunk in, so this is incredible and no words can describe how I feel at the moment,” an excited Scheepers said.
Earlier this year, he was awarded the national title in the junior men’s U23 over 75kg division.
Prior to that, he also picked up the U23 over 75kg crown at the EP champs as well as being crowned men’s overall winner at the same competition.
Regularly featuring in the top echelons of the sport since 2012, he has won both provincial and national titles across various categories, but he says this was one of his biggest achievements yet.
As the only South African in his division, Scheepers said he had been hard at work with coach Roy Butterton preparing for the championships since his SA champs triumph in September.
“My training programme never changed from the nationals. I trained at least once a day for about 45 minutes to ensure my physique was in the best possible condition for the championships,” he said.
“I’ve had lots of support, especially from my parents, friends and coach Roy Butterton, as well as my sponsors, Atomic Nutrition.
“They were always willing to help where they could and that was something I really appreciated,” he said.
Butterton, who is the owner of Atomic Nutrition, also coached Louis Bessinger, the 2012 IFBB Junior World Championships overall winner.
He said it was an incredible achievement for Scheepers.
“It’s the biggest show in the world, and for Gareth to win it is quite a feat.
“His condition was perfect and he worked very hard to achieve that.
“I think he dieted a total of 42 weeks to be in the best possible shape.”
Working with Scheepers for the last year, Butterton said he had shown a lot of dedication and the champ followed the plan to the letter in preparing for provincial and national shows leading up to the world championships.
SA team manager and national head judge Eugene van Schalkwyk said Scheepers’s conditioning for the event had been what set him apart from the others in his division.
“I’ve been telling him from the beginning of the year that his condition needs to be perfect for worlds, and he worked hard to achieve that throughout the year and he did very well,” he said.