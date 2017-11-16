New lock ‘can feel success’
A first PRO14 win is around the corner for the Southern Kings, but they must make a step up if they want to beat defending champions the Scarlets in their next home game, lock Bobby de Wee said.
De Wee, one of the new signings in the squad, wants his team to snap an eight-match losing streak which has left the Kings rooted to the bottom of Conference B.
The former Lions lock said the Kings’ fighting display against Ulster, when they were pipped 43-36 at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium, had boosted team morale.
“It is all about making the step up.
“You must make that step up and obviously analyse the opposition in the week ahead. That also plays a role,” De Wee said.
“We played the Scarlets in our first game of the season in Wales. We fared well until the last 20 minutes when we faded.
“But we have been working very hard on our conditioning. I think we can pull it through this time.
“I think small moments in the game cost us against Ulster. The team took a lot of lessons from that game.
“In the past, we could not score a lot of tries, now we know we are a team that is able to score tries.
“Now we must just finish out the game. That first victory is in sight. I can feel it,” De Wee said.
The Kings scored five tries against Ulster, with Berton Klaasen (2), Yaw Penxe (2) and Michael Makase crossing the line.
The Kings face the Scarlets on November 26. It has not been decided whether the game will be played at the Wolfson Stadium or the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
De Wee said he enjoyed motivating the players around him.
“The team get their energy from one another. I know that if I am tired then so are they.
“So I try to psyche the guys up. It is the small things that add up to the big result at the end. From when I first started playing rugby, I have always played lock.
“I am very proud of my work rate and I try to stay as involved as possible,” he said.
In preparation for the Scarlets game, the Kings will play a trial game today.
New faces who will be planning to impress at the trial are Anthony Volmink (Lions, wing), Gerrie Labuschagne (Lions, fullback), Bernard Janse van Rensburg (Sharks, flyhalf), Freddie Muller (Boland, scrumhalf) and Le Roux Roets (Sharks, lock).
“There could also be a few more players linking up with us this week. We are looking at where we can add some depth,” coach Deon Davids said.
“There are risks of injuries in contact sessions, but it is something we must do.
“If we want to sharpen our skills we must situations.”
While the Kings have had a break from PRO14 action, the Scarlets have been playing in the Anglo Welsh Cup.
Playing with an experimental team packed with young players, the Scarlets were beaten 40-0 by English team Exeter Chiefs at the weekend.
Scarlets play their second match in the competition against Newport Gwent Dragons tomorrow.