New lock ‘can feel success’

A first PRO14 win is around the corner for the Southern Kings, but they must make a step up if they want to beat defending champions the Scarlets in their next home game, lock Bobby de Wee said.

De Wee, one of the new signings in the squad, wants his team to snap an eight-match losing streak which has left the Kings rooted to the bottom of Conference B.

The former Lions lock said the Kings’ fighting display against Ulster, when they were pipped 43-36 at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium, had boosted team morale.

“It is all about making the step up.

“You must make that step up and obviously analyse the opposition in the week ahead. That also plays a role,” De Wee said.

“We played the Scarlets in our first game of the season in Wales. We fared well until the last 20 minutes when we faded.

“But we have been working very hard on our conditioning. I think we can pull it through this time.

“I think small moments in the game cost us against Ulster. The team took a lot of lessons from that game.

“In the past, we could not score a lot of tries, now we know we are a team that is able to score tries.

“Now we must just finish out the game. That first victory is in sight. I can feel it,” De Wee said.

The Kings scored five tries against Ulster, with Berton Klaasen (2), Yaw Penxe (2) and Michael Makase crossing the line.

The Kings face the Scarlets on November 26. It has not been decided whether the game will be played at the Wolfson Stadium or the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.