Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has said that a first career trophy in the Telkom Knockout will be part of a process that he will not take exclusive credit for. But if Amakhosi failed to win, he would take the fall for it, he said.

Komphela is just two matches from a first career trophy‚ which must seem a prospect so close yet still so far ahead of Saturday’s semifinal against Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium.

He was asked if winning that elusive first trophy could be career-changing.

“I don’t know. I’m a man of process, and honestly even with a favourable outcome I would still assume that it belongs to the process and not myself‚” he replied.

“Maybe‚ again‚ owning up as part of leadership‚ if it doesn’t come through as favourable then stand up and own up and face the music.”

Komphela‚ now in his third season at Chiefs‚ has reached two cup finals, both in his first campaign.

He lost 1-0 against Ajax Cape Town in the 2015-16 MTN8 final‚ then 3-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in that season’s Telkom final.

Brilliant Khuzwayo was ready to play should Itumeleng Khune arrive back from Bafana Bafana duty not in shape to be fielded, Komphela said.

He faces an anxious wait to establish the condition of his three key players – Khune‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala and Mulomowandau Mathoho – who were in the Bafana squad in their 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat against Senegal in Polokwane on Friday‚ then 2-1 loss in Dakar on Tuesday.

Khune‚ especially‚ will be a concern as he played with a facemask for a facial injury in the first match‚ though was free of it on Tuesday.

And Bafana only arrive back at 5.30pm today‚ meaning Komphela will have one training session tomorrow to assess the players’ condition and assimilate them back into his team.

He said reserve goalkeeper Khuzwayo had been sharp‚ and could fill in for Khune if needs be.

“They are all ready. Brilliant is ready. Brilliant has been training well. Bruce Bvuma is also there.

“And the only thing that we would be worried about‚ even for ‘Shabba’ [Tshabalala] and ‘Tower’ [Mathoho]‚ is that if given an opportunity to play, would they have recovered? “Because it’s killing to travel throughout Africa. But there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Komphela said Khune’s bravery playing for Bafana with a facemask after a horror clash with Kurt Lentjies in Chiefs’ 1-0 Telkom quarterfinal win had been the keeper’s duty.

“I don’t praise. Duty calls. You don’t praise anybody for doing what’s good for their country‚” the coach said.

“When a man goes there and dies for his country you can’t praise.

“You have to honour him.”