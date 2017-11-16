Two changes among the backs over performance, and as many enforced ones in the pack, look to be on the cards when Allister Coetzee names his Springbok team today to play France on Saturday.

The coach is in search of a combination that can eke out a win over a team the Boks handsomely outplayed in June.

That three-nil series whitewash was hoped to be a platform from which the Springboks could launch an emphatic response to the poor season they had last year.

But it proved a false dawn‚ as the Springboks barely improved on the heights of June‚ while occasionally plummeting to extreme depths – most notably away against the All Blacks and against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Coetzee wants a reaction from his squad and he is going to have to make calls that may prove potentially sensitive, but certainly necessary.

Handre Pollard’s expected return to the No 10 jersey, in the place of Elton Jantjies, may not be universally popular but the coach‚ especially after the Dublin debacle‚ needs to inject some urgency in key areas.

Jantjies plays from too far back to be effective on attack, but in Pollard‚ Coetzee will have a player who can comfortably operate flat or deep.

Coetzee is also mindful of the threat in midfield.

Assistant coach Franco Smith said: “[Mathieu] Basteraud is a big threat.

“Once he gets the French team over the advantage line, they go forward and their big pack comes into play with [Louis] Picamoles.

“Then they have a lively scrumhalf and outhalfs that like getting onto the front foot.

“It is a slightly different wave of play than we saw from [Francois] Trinh-Duc and [Jules] Plisson in the first part of the season‚” Smith said.

Jantjies was not alone in sharing the blunt elements in the Bok attack against Ireland.

Damian de Allende is also under flak for his leaden-footed performance.

By selecting a player some distance from his best‚ Coetzee was hoping that De Allende would play himself into form at the highest level.