Steyn set at last for comeback

Proteas speedster named in Titans team to take on Knights in Kimberley

The Titans named a decent 13 for yesterday their T20 game against the Knights in Kimberley today‚ which is no surprise in a dressing room bursting with talents the size of AB de Villiers‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi.

But the second-last name on the squad list will grab the most attention.

There‚ hiding in plain sight‚ were two words many South Africans have been waiting to see on a team sheet for more than a year.

One of those words was Dale. The other was Steyn.

The last Steyn’s compatriots saw of him in action was in November last year, when he left the Waca in Perth in clear discomfort after bowling 12.4 overs in the first test against Australia.

He had broken a bone in his shoulder and seriously injured three major muscles.

With that, Steyn’s march towards the five test wickets he needs to break Shaun Pollock’s record of 421 for South Africa was left to mark time.