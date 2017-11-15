PE gymnast strikes gold at world championships

Zoonekynd becomes first SA woman to win Double-Mini Trampoline title

Port Elizabeth’s Bianca Zoonekynd made history when she became the first South African woman gymnast to become a world champion at the Trampoline, Tumbling and Double-Mini Trampoline (DMT) after an outstanding performance at the World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday.

The women’s DMT final saw six other nations also represented by individual gymnasts from Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Great Britain, the US and two winners from Russia.

The 25-year-old from Theescombe managed to capture the hearts of the audience and judges with her acrobatic brilliance and scored an incredible 35.9 points in the prelim round.

Her first routine was the most difficult of the final and she executed her pass with great poise and composure.

“Winning a gold medal for my country feels really awesome after I had been doing this [tumbling] for more than seven years now,” the overjoyed Zoonekynd said at the Port Elizabeth Airport yesterday.

“The competition was really tough but I was focused and dethe termined to win. My mom, who is also my coach, was a huge inspiration to me because she had been pushing me to go all out and give it my all.

“My training and preparations for these world championships were really good and the hard work I had put in to my routines paid off,” she said.

Her overall score of 68.9 took her straight into the history books as the first ever woman from South Africa to become a world champion in the DMT category.

Her first routine saw her precariously positioned 23rd out of 33 qualifiers in the DMT discipline. But she pushed through with a difficult second routine that placed her in a good position for the finals.

“My first routine was terrible because I was really nervous and ended up landing out of the red block,” Zoonekynd said.

“I thought I had no chance of making the final. I pulled out all stops in my second routine.

“I managed to pull off the highest difficulty routine in the preliminary round and the highest score in the women’s category, and that was a great feeling.

“The risk paid off and it landed me in second place [ahead of the final],” she said.

Three months ago, the talented gymnast was involved in a dreadful car accident and broke two ribs, puncturing a lung.

“It was through willpower that I was able keep the good work up.

“I hope the gold medal will be an inspiration for the juniors still competing in Bulgaria.”