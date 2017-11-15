Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt will tell you there is not much to read into the history books as he prepares his side to face Kaizer Chiefs in their Telkom Knockout semifinal on Saturday.

Just as well‚ because history shows just how utterly dominant Amakhosi have been at this stage of the competition down the years.

Chiefs‚ gunning for a first trophy in 2½ years‚ have played in 19 previous semifinals in the knockout competition‚ dating back to the start of the event in 1982.

They have won an impressive 17 of those‚ showing their big-match temperament through the years as they cast aside opponents.

It is a 90% success rate that is unrivalled anywhere else in the domestic game, making Chiefs quite accustomed to lifting the trophy.

To put Amakhosi’s dominance in perspective‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have been the second most successful side in the knockout competition down the years – but they have just three wins.

Wits can point to the fact that of the two times out of 19 that Chiefs have lost at the semifinal‚ they had been one of the teams to knock them out.

That was in 1995, when the teams played to a 1-1 draw and Wits triumphed 4-1 in the shootout after extra time.

The other semifinal loss for Chiefs was more recent – and perhaps more surprising – as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Platinum Stars in 2013‚ with the latter going on to beat Orlando Pirates in the final.

Including two-legged semifinals‚ Chiefs have played 26 matches at this stage of the competition and won 16 of those‚ with seven draws and three defeats.

Aside from the loss to Stars‚ they were also beaten 1-0 by Pirates in 1998‚ but triumphed 3-2 on aggregate.

They lost 1-0 to African Wanderers in 1986‚ but took the tie 2-1 after winning the return match 2-0.

“We have to face Bidvest Wits to get into the final,” Chiefs coach Steve Komphela said.

“One hopes we just perform the way we do – and get the results we have been getting.”