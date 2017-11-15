Coach keen to see Volmink take the field
New Southern Kings signing Anthony Volmink looks sharp and is hungry to play in the European PRO14 for his new team, head coach Deon Davids said.
The try-machine, who joined the Kings from the Lions, can play at either wing or inside centre and will bring vital experience to the side.
“It is fantastic to have Anthony here in Port Elizabeth playing for the Kings,” Davids said.
“I introduced Anthony as a schoolboy into the Boland side, and then he came with me to the University of the Western Cape, where he played Varsity Shield.
“After Varsity Shield, he also accompanied me to the Lions. Anthony has not played a lot, but he looks sharp and is hungry to play. Now we just have to find the right combinations and how we are going to use him.
“I am looking forward to seeing Anthony being part of the Kings squad going forward. He is a very experienced guy with good touches, and he has played a lot of Super Rugby games.
“He has a good left boot that you need in your kicking game, and he has the ability to play at wing and outside centre. Those are options to look at.”
Volmink broke the South African tries-per-game record when he scored nine tries in the Golden Lions’ 161-3 victory over the hapless Limpopo Blue Bulls in the 2013 Vodacom Cup.
After narrowly going down 43-36 against Ulster in the last game at the Wolfson Stadium, the Kings next face the Scarlets in Port Elizabeth on November 26.
A decision has yet to be made on which venue will be used to stage the Scarlets match, after the Ulster game was moved from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele.
The Kings will have a trial game tomorrow and new players will get a chance to impress.
Some of the new faces at a Kings training session yesterday were Volmink, Gerrie Labuschagne (Lions, fullback), Bernard Janse van Rensburg (Sharks, flyhalf), Freddie Muller (Boland, scrumhalf) and Le Roux Roets (Sharks, lock).