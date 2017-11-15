Coach keen to see Volmink take the field

New Southern Kings signing Anthony Volmink looks sharp and is hungry to play in the European PRO14 for his new team, head coach Deon Davids said.

The try-machine, who joined the Kings from the Lions, can play at either wing or inside centre and will bring vital experience to the side.

“It is fantastic to have Anthony here in Port Elizabeth playing for the Kings,” Davids said.

“I introduced Anthony as a schoolboy into the Boland side, and then he came with me to the University of the Western Cape, where he played Varsity Shield.

“After Varsity Shield, he also accompanied me to the Lions. Anthony has not played a lot, but he looks sharp and is hungry to play. Now we just have to find the right combinations and how we are going to use him.

“I am looking forward to seeing Anthony being part of the Kings squad going forward. He is a very experienced guy with good touches, and he has played a lot of Super Rugby games.