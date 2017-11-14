Chad Le Clos picked up two medals on the opening day of the World Cup meet in Tokyo on Tuesday.

He won the 50m butterfly in 22.49sec as he saw off his nearest rivals‚ Pavel Sankovich of Belarus and Andrii Govorov of Ukraine.

Then he had to play second fiddle to Russian freestyle sprint king Vladimir Morozov in the 100m freestyle.

Morozov touched in 45.65‚ comfortably ahead of the South African in 46.09.

Le Clos is more than 100 points ahead of Morozov in the male rankings for the World Cup series‚ which wraps up in Singapore at the weekend. — TimesLIVE