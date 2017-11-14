Mayoral Cup finals bring out Bay’s best
Last year’s defeated finalists turn tables on opponents to win
Nelson Mandela Bay fans were treated to some extraordinary basketball in the Mayoral Cup finals at Motherwell’s Raymond Mhlaba Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday.
Organised with the Nelson Mandela Bay Basketball Association, the senior men’s and women’s section served up some tantalising action as last year’s beaten finalists turned the tables on their opponents.
In the men’s draw, Spartans locked horns with defending champions Gemineyez – who were determined to retain their title.
But Spartans were too strong, sneaking a 59-56 victory.
Spartans’ men’s team coach, vets player Kevin Hochung, said they were ecstatic about the win.
“We never lost a game en route to the final.
“The guys were overwhelmed at the way we played, despite trailing for most of the game.
“Coming into the last quarter we were still 15 points down, but the guys dug deep to clinch the match by three points,” Hochung said.
This year’s NMB league champions, PE Comets, brushed aside Nelson Mandela University 52-43 to add the Mayoral Cup to their list of achievements in a repeat of last year’s final. PE Comets women’s head coach Mthandazo Nzuta was thrilled that his team were able to pull off the win and bring home the cup.
Having lost to NMU women earlier in the tournament, Nzuta said: “We went into that final game knowing we had a point to prove, as [NMU] had beaten us in the earlier rounds, and we managed to win,” he said.
In the U18 division, the girls’ final saw defending champions Morningside High again display their skills to overpower Khwezi Lomso High 49-6 in a one-sided match.
The boys’ final saw another hammering as Khwezi Lomso toppled Loyiso Senior Secondary 64-29, becoming division champions.
In the masters’ section, defending champions Spartans Vets overcame resilient newcomers Motherwell Invaders 53-49.
Hochung said: “The guys are overwhelmed by the result. We did it with only five players.
“The guys were pretty tired and their bodies are sore, but they are chuffed with the win.”
Mayoral Cup basketball coordinator Roger Joseph put the tournament’s success down to the on-court action.
“We expect more teams to enter next year. This year, we have seen former teams returning to the scene after seeing growth within the sport,” he said.