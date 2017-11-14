Mayoral Cup finals bring out Bay’s best

Last year’s defeated finalists turn tables on opponents to win

Nelson Mandela Bay fans were treated to some extraordinary basketball in the Mayoral Cup finals at Motherwell’s Raymond Mhlaba Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday.

Organised with the Nelson Mandela Bay Basketball Association, the senior men’s and women’s section served up some tantalising action as last year’s beaten finalists turned the tables on their opponents.

In the men’s draw, Spartans locked horns with defending champions Gemineyez – who were determined to retain their title.

But Spartans were too strong, sneaking a 59-56 victory.

Spartans’ men’s team coach, vets player Kevin Hochung, said they were ecstatic about the win.

“We never lost a game en route to the final.

“The guys were overwhelmed at the way we played, despite trailing for most of the game.

“Coming into the last quarter we were still 15 points down, but the guys dug deep to clinch the match by three points,” Hochung said.