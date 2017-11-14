Kings working on changing things around in next game
The Southern Kings will no longer be putting rival PRO14 teams on a pedestal after they came close to toppling Ulster, skipper Schalk Ferreira said.
After a titanic struggle, the Kings were pipped 43-36 by the Irish outfit, who were made to fight all the way for their victory at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium.
Still winless and rooted to the foot of Conference B, the Kings will have taken many positives from their showing against Ulster, which saw them cross for five tries.
The Kings next face Welsh outfit the Scarlets in Port Elizabeth on November 26.
“We have been building our confidence and we know that we could have beaten Ulster,” Ferreira said.
“The Kings played against superstars like Tommy Bowe and Charles Piutau. There were some big names out there.
“Without being disrespectful, we are not putting people on pedestals any more. We can finetune in the next couple of weeks.”
The Scarlets, meanwhile, slumped to a heavy 40-0 defeat against Exeter Chiefs in a AngloWelsh Cup match at the weekend.
With 15 senior players on international duty, and a number of the squad training for the upcoming games in South Africa, the Scarlets named a young experimental side to face Exeter Chiefs.
Fourteen of the starting named were aged 25 or under.
Kings coach Deon Davids said the team would be working very hard on their fundamentals ahead of the Scarlets clash.
“We will have time to do some conditioning work, which we did not have time to do prior to the start of PRO14,” Davids said.
“The Kings will not focus on things that are not in our control.
“We want to embrace every opportunity to play PRO14 wherever we play it, and we just want to get better as players,” he said.
“I was very happy with the five tries against Ulster, and I do not think there was anything wrong with the plan. We could have scored even more tries.
“We talked about the feeling after the Ulster game, and we do not want to feel like that any more. Now we will work to change things around.”
Davids said the team would not have a break before the Scarlets match. He plans to have a trial game and get in players that he would like to take a look at.
“That will enable us to look at different combinations and what the depth of our squad looks like,” he said.
“We also want one or two culture workshop sessions, where we will continue working on our environment.
“The team must stay positive and enjoy what we are doing for the second round,” Davids said.