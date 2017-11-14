Kings working on changing things around in next game

The Southern Kings will no longer be putting rival PRO14 teams on a pedestal after they came close to toppling Ulster, skipper Schalk Ferreira said.

After a titanic struggle, the Kings were pipped 43-36 by the Irish outfit, who were made to fight all the way for their victory at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium.

Still winless and rooted to the foot of Conference B, the Kings will have taken many positives from their showing against Ulster, which saw them cross for five tries.

The Kings next face Welsh outfit the Scarlets in Port Elizabeth on November 26.

“We have been building our confidence and we know that we could have beaten Ulster,” Ferreira said.

“The Kings played against superstars like Tommy Bowe and Charles Piutau. There were some big names out there.

“Without being disrespectful, we are not putting people on pedestals any more. We can finetune in the next couple of weeks.”

The Scarlets, meanwhile, slumped to a heavy 40-0 defeat against Exeter Chiefs in a AngloWelsh Cup match at the weekend.

With 15 senior players on international duty, and a number of the squad training for the upcoming games in South Africa, the Scarlets named a young experimental side to face Exeter Chiefs.

Fourteen of the starting named were aged 25 or under.