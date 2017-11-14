Grey victories across board
Cricket teams successful in visit to Kingswood
Grey High enjoyed a successful Saturday when all their cricket teams recorded wins against Kingswood in Grahamstown. The Grey first team won the toss and elected to bat first on a good pitch that offered something for the bowlers.
Nick Keevy got Grey off to a good start, but then edged one behind to be caught for 29, with the score on 62/2.
Kingswood then bowled well and made it difficult for the new Grey batsmen to score as they reached 92/2 after 25 overs at the drinks break.
Tristan Stubbs was eventually bowled for a solid 44 and Luke Beaufort soon followed for 62, with the score on 182/4.
Grey then tried to accelerate, but some excellent death bowling from Blaine Archibald (4-44) and Jordan von Holdt (5-42) stunted the runchase and they were dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 209.
Kingswood started their innings in positive fashion, scoring quickly.
However, Tiaan van Vuuren took three quick wickets, reducing them to 42/3 from seven overs.
Spin was then introduced and the Kingswood batsmen struggled to keep the board moving without taking risks.
Wickets fell at regular intervals, with Connor de Lange taking 3/32.
Kingswood were eventually dismissed for just 126 to give Grey victory by 83 runs.
DSG had a successful time when they faced Kingswood in a series of water polo matches last weekend, winning four of the six encounters.
The first team had an exciting clash to overturn their loss to Kingswood at the St Stithians tournament a few weeks ago, winning 7-6.
Special mention must be made of Mia van der Nest, outstanding in the goal, and captain Erin Jarvis, who was making a return from injury and scored a couple of crucial goals.
In the basketball matches, the DSG U16A team lost 8-6 to Kingswood and while the first team went down 24-2, their performance was encouraging as they showed definite improvement.
Dylan Marx and Enya Kemp were chosen to attend the recent EP tennis trials tournament in Port Elizabeth.
Kemp was placed in a strong group and played some fine tennis, ending up third.
Marx played superbly and managed to win all his round-robin matches to reach the final.
He won that as well to secure his place in the provincial team.
In the Border age-group gala in East London last weekend, Courtney Repinz came third in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events.
Several DSG players have been chosen for the EP U13 water polo teams. They are Catherine Williamson, Derrin Bush and Cate Stretton (U13A) and Lucy Pringle, Erin Powers and Ruby Graven-Dugmore (U13B).