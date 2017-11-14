Grey victories across board

Cricket teams successful in visit to Kingswood

Grey High enjoyed a successful Saturday when all their cricket teams recorded wins against Kingswood in Grahamstown. The Grey first team won the toss and elected to bat first on a good pitch that offered something for the bowlers.

Nick Keevy got Grey off to a good start, but then edged one behind to be caught for 29, with the score on 62/2.

Kingswood then bowled well and made it difficult for the new Grey batsmen to score as they reached 92/2 after 25 overs at the drinks break.

Tristan Stubbs was eventually bowled for a solid 44 and Luke Beaufort soon followed for 62, with the score on 182/4.

Grey then tried to accelerate, but some excellent death bowling from Blaine Archibald (4-44) and Jordan von Holdt (5-42) stunted the runchase and they were dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 209.

Kingswood started their innings in positive fashion, scoring quickly.

However, Tiaan van Vuuren took three quick wickets, reducing them to 42/3 from seven overs.

Spin was then introduced and the Kingswood batsmen struggled to keep the board moving without taking risks.

Wickets fell at regular intervals, with Connor de Lange taking 3/32.

Kingswood were eventually dismissed for just 126 to give Grey victory by 83 runs.