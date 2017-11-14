He and Alexander discussed recovery plan, says beleaguered coach

Heated questions yesterday threatened to break the autumn chill as the Springboks started their preparations for Saturday’s test against France.

A belligerent Allister Coetzee countered that the exchange between him and SA Rugby president Mark Alexander reported on Sunday after the Springboks’ defeat against Ireland on Saturday was constructive and not heated.

TimesLIVE reported from South Africa that the tete a tete occurred in the emotional aftermath of another embarrassing defeat for the Boks‚ but Coetzee‚ while not denying the conversation‚ disputed the alleged tone in which it occurred.

“Let me put this meeting into context‚” he said.

“It was actually a very productive meeting. Everyone is obviously disappointed after a game.

“We spoke about how we are going to turn it around‚ the next week.

“I don’t know your source or where you get that from.

“Make sure with him‚ it is definitely not the case.

“We had a chat about personnel‚ the plan and just keeping him up to date about how we prepared. It was a really productive meeting.

“[It was] definitely not heated. Guys‚ you know me. I don’t mince my words either and if it was heated I would have told you.”

Alexander also denied they had had a heated exchange.

Perhaps the meeting was as “productive” as disagreeing foreign ministers have “constructive dialogue”‚ but the fact is Coetzee is under near-intolerable scrutiny.