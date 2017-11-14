Accolades highlight of career for athlete Manyonga

Port Elizabeth-based long jumper Luvo Manyonga will go to the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham‚ England‚ in March beaming with confidence after winning big at the South African Sport Awards on Sunday night.

The Olympic silver medallist walked away with the Sports Star of the Year trophy at the dazzling ceremony at Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg.

He also won the Sportsman of the Year award ahead of heavyweights in his category, Wayde van Niekerk and Chad le Clos.

“It is a big highlight for my profile and career,” a joyful Manyonga said at the Port Elizabeth Airport yesterday.

“It was a close one for me because I was up against worldclass athletes, and it is through God’s grace that I got the award.”

“This was my first nomination, and winning an award on my first nomination means a lot to me. I am really excited and grateful about this achievement,” he said.

The Mbekweni townshipborn Manyonga won gold in the men’s long jump at the World Championships in London in August to add to his silver medal he won at last year’s Rio Olympics.

“I feel like this is only the beginning for me as I am always hungry for more success,” Manyonga said.

“There is way more that I still want to achieve.”

The 25-year-old has been in Port Elizabeth for a month and has already started training at the Nelson Mandela University in preparation for his maiden indoor event at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham from March 1 to 4.

Manyonga’s agent confirmed last month that he had cut ties with the University of Pretoria, where he had been based for the last two years.

He moved to the Bay to be closer to his family, who are in Lady Frere in the Komani area.

“The whole aim of me coming home to the Eastern Cape is to come back to my roots and be closer to my people,” Manyonga said.