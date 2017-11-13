Warriors keen to go into battle against Titans

Positives to be taken from loss to Knights

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts believes his team are not too far off the mark and are excited about the prospect of facing a powerful Titans lineup in East London on Friday night.

The Knights were soon in early trouble at 15 for two and it could have been worse for the visitors had David Miller not survived a touchand-go shout for leg before wicket off the first ball he faced.

Batting first, the Warriors got off to a flyer and then stuttered here and there to post a decent target of 154 thanks mainly to a belligerent 61 off only 38 balls from Christiaan Jonker in the death overs.

The Warriors were beaten by eight wickets by the Knights in the opening match of the Ram Slam T20 Challenge at St George’s on Friday night.

In the end, Theunis de Bruyn clubbed 78 not out and Miller 62 as the pair shared an unbeaten franchise record third-wicket partnership of 142 to take the Knights home with 12 balls to spare.

“I don’t think we bowled badly. When a guy like David Miller gets an opportunity where luck went his way – good players like that, they don’t give you too many second chances,” Smuts said yesterday.

After a good start with the bat, the Warriors lost wickets in clutches but Jonker’s brave stand gave them something to bowl at,” Smuts said.

“You can probably argue that we didn’t get enough partnerships going with the bat.

“After five overs we were 45 for one and after seven or eight overs we were like, five down. For us to get to 153 was an unbelievable effort.

“It just shows now with the way the lights are at St George’s, that if you get two guys who bat for 10 overs-plus you almost get to 170-plus.

“It’s quite a small field and with the way the lights are and the way Adrian Carter’s pitches have played over the last three, four years, that old traditional low and slow St George’s Park pitch is not there any more. It might be on the touch slow side but you just have to look at the way they played.

“I think at one stage the rate was above 11 and they made it look pretty easy, to be honest.”

“There are a few things we will have to tighten up on. But the fact that we were in such a position that we were staring down being bowled out for 100 – to then all of a sudden have a chance of winning the game was a great positive for us.

“It’s small margins but probably the best way to sum it up was that we lacked a few really big partnerships up front. We are not far off but that’s the nature of T20 cricket.”

Late in the piece, the Knights were needing around 11 an over and then De Bruyn took 22 off a Colin Ackermann over to swing the momentum.

“The pitch probably got better to bat on and you can maybe argue that I got a bowling change wrong here and there but I suppose that’s part of the game.

“Colin’s third over was between him and myself to bowl it and I thought with David Miller being lefthanded he’d probably look to take it to the short side. In the end, there was no such thing as a short boundary because the ball was disappearing all over the show.”

But Smuts said the team would regroup and come back stronger against a star-studded Titans teams in East London.

“The exciting thing for us is we get to come back on Friday and play another big side in the Titans. Virtually everyone will say they are pretty much the favourites. That kind of suits us. Hopefully on Friday we get those margins and the Titans don’t,” Smuts said.