Top Callies player lifts seven awards
Callies’ Xiuyan Li was the star of the evening, walking away with seven awards at the Nelson Mandela Bay Table Tennis Union awards presentation at the weekend.
Her awards included the women’s singles titles in both the open and closed tournament championships.
This year for the first time Aryan A players Michael de Kock, Dipal Bhana and Neil Hendricks were named the top three consistently performing players respectively.
For the third season running, Aryan A, with Hendricks as captain, Rajesh Bhana, Dipal Bhana, De Kock and Thiagasen Pather captured the Premier League and club knockout titles.
In the first division league trophy, John du Plessis was the backbone in the success of the Rockets A team.
He was well supported by Ntsikelelo Suwankazi, Wynand van Eyk and Melvin Septoo, who played the first two of the three rounds of the season, and has since died.
The Second League and Club knockout competition was won by Despatch B, with Marcel Snyman their captain, supported by Timothy Ressouw, William Ressouw, Sebastian Scharnick, Eugene Lambatjeen and Brandon Mirams.
Guest speaker on the evening Adrian Vermaak talked about success in sport, the journey of overcoming, progressing, reaching one’s goals and impacting others on the way.
Union president Prishen Ryan said he had faced many challenges this year, but it had been a learning curve, and dedicated the success to his late father, Rajen Ryan.
Ryan also acknowledged past president Thiagasen Pather, and thanked Younus Choonara, who had played a vital role in the success of the league matches.