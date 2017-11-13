Top Callies player lifts seven awards

Callies’ Xiuyan Li was the star of the evening, walking away with seven awards at the Nelson Mandela Bay Table Tennis Union awards presentation at the weekend.

Her awards included the women’s singles titles in both the open and closed tournament championships.

This year for the first time Aryan A players Michael de Kock, Dipal Bhana and Neil Hendricks were named the top three consistently performing players respectively.

For the third season running, Aryan A, with Hendricks as captain, Rajesh Bhana, Dipal Bhana, De Kock and Thiagasen Pather captured the Premier League and club knockout titles.

In the first division league trophy, John du Plessis was the backbone in the success of the Rockets A team.