PE-based star Manyonga wins big

Port Elizabeth-based long jump world champion Luvo Manyonga was the biggest winner at the SA Sport Awards last night, bagging the Sport Star and Sportsman of the Year gongs during a gala event at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Manyonga beat strong competition from fellow world champions Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk, as well as Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Zolani Tete (boxing), to the Sport Star’s R200 000 (half goes to charity) main prize.

Semenya walked away with the Sportswoman of the Year award. The results of People’s Choice votes were not available at the time of going to print last night.

Manyonga this year posted the world’s longest jumps in several years – and he first took ownership of the South African record and then stretched it to 8.65m.

He announced last month he would be leaving his Tuks base to move to Port Elizabeth.

He made the move to the Bay to be near his relatives. He is originally from the Komani area.

“We do not have any immediate plans for upcoming events, but we want to focus on training,” his agent Lee-Roy Newton said at the time.