Cradock siblings win Top Gun event

Two pairs of Cradock siblings have booked their spots at the Top Gun Club Championships nationals next year after claiming the regional honours at the weekend.

Unforced errors by the Wembley duo resulted in a 4-0 first-set loss. The De Klerks took the second set 4-1, to win the tie.

In the opening clash of the final, the Cradock men’s pairing of brothers Ricky and Robert de Klerk took on Wembley’s Edmund Drake and Helgard Zietsman.

Both teams put on strong performances in the round-robin stages, with neither dropping a tie en route to the final.

The Cradock Tennis Club proved too strong for Mill Park’s Wembley Tennis Club and made a clean sweep in Top Gun finals of the regional tournament at the Port Elizabeth Lawn Tennis Club, at St George’s Park, on Saturday.

In the women’s doubles, Cradock sisters Liezl Rautenbach and Nandi Norval went up against Wembley’s Di Gascoyne and Janine Zietsman in what proved to be the decisive tie.

With a service break, the Cradock women nabbed the first set 5-3, to move into the lead and needing only one more set.

Set two brought another 5-3 score for the Cradock sisters, eliminating the need for the mixed-doubles tie.

Rautenbach was overjoyed to be moving on to the final round.

“I’m overwhelmed. It is a big privilege to play here – and we are very happy to have picked up a win,” Rautenbach said.

“We came from far to play here and just enjoy it, so we’re happy with the result.”

In the Pop Guns’ section, Victoria Park’s “Kannon Balls” took the honours, beating the Wembley “Young Guns” on points.

Eastern Cape Tennis vice-president Michael Bladen said with the successful hosting of the event, there were signs of a new future for club tennis.

Although the tournament attracted a reasonably strong field, Bladen hoped more teams would enter in future.

“A few people did not take it seriously, and started calling closer to the time, and ended up wishing they could enter.

“There is a very good feeling about the next tournament and we hope to have 16 Top Guns playing there.”

PE Lawn Tennis club president Ron Endley said the tournament should serve as encouragement for players to come and showcase their talents.

As a result of their win, the Cradock foursome won R10 000 for their club, as well as an all expenses paid trip to the finals in February.