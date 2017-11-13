Coach to review Bok team

Selection on basis of continuity not paying off, Coetzee admits

Beleaguered Bok coach Allister Coetzee is having second thoughts about his selection policy, which backs continuity, to help avoid another end-of-season northern hemisphere whitewash.

His team slumped to a crushing record 38-3 defeat at the hands of Ireland in their tour opener in front of frenzied home team support on Saturday. It was a match the tourists were desperate to win to get onto the front foot for the rest of the tour, which also features matches against France‚ Italy and Wales. Instead, Coetzee’s team was outmanoeuvred by an Irish team that played with great verve and vigour in the scrum and breakdown collisions as well as real zeal in attack. The Springboks were uninspiring in blueprint and execution as they suffered their third defeat of the year. It is the manner in which some of those defeats were suffered that will rankle with those who bleed green and gold. The coach conceded it might be time to give more peripheral players an opportunity to show their skills when the Boks play France at the Stade de France on Saturday. “One has to go and have a look again and see whether there will be value added to the team if you make those changes‚” he said.

“Young Wilco Louw played well. We can build on that.” When asked to explain a defeat that carried some of the hallmarks of the hammering the Springboks received in Albany (57-0 against the All Blacks a few months ago) Coetzee was at a loss. “Ya‚ it is difficult to explain. Look‚ no positives from our side. It is a disappointing defeat. “As a group we take full responsibility. We let ourselves down and our support back home. “The Albany thing was tough but we came back. We’ve got three games left on tour and we just have to fight our way back from this.” Coetzee also reminded critics that Ireland boasted more experience in the spine of their team and rattled off names of players who had featured in the last contest in Ireland. “It makes a helluva difference‚” he said. The reality he and his coaching staff will have to face up to‚ however‚ is that their players are not sufficiently reacting to the technical and tactical blueprint as prescribed by the brains trust. The Boks have delivered wildly inconsistent performances this season‚ a point obviously not lost on the coach. “Our inconsistency is something I’d like to see us improve in a big way. We had a great week in the build-up but that did not translate onto the field. That is something you have to look at first and foremost. “In training there is no lack of effort. We have to look at each individual player in the group.” He knows too that the defeat will heap more pressure on him for solutions‚ if not his employers for alternatives. “We are always under pressure at test match level. You know when you lose a test you are under pressure.” Meanwhile, Coenie Oosthuizen is out of the Springboks’ European tour‚ while Pieter-Steph du Toit is in doubt for Saturday’s test against France. The retreaded tighthead lasted just two minutes upon his return to the Bok team before he was transported off the field with a knee injury. Oosthuizen will first undergo a scan in Dublin before flying home to Durban. He was replaced by Louw. Bok management said a decision on a replacement would be made shortly. The injury will come as a hammer blow to Oosthuizen, who has had his fair share of injury-induced trauma. He was sidelined with a neck injury in 2015 and in September broke an arm in the drawn test against the Wallabies in Perth. Loose forward Du Toit sustained a concussion in the closing minutes of the match and will be managed accordingly in the coming week.