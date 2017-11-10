Students win Cup after bold fightback

The Madibaz women’s volleyball team crowned their year with victory in the Mayoral Cup after a remarkable rearguard action in Uitenhage at the weekend.

In a fitting finale to the competition, Madibaz defeated Port Elizabeth College in the tightest of finishes in Sunday’s decider.

With the match deadlocked at 2-2, Madibaz volleyball manager Bernard Petersen said it looked all over for the varsity side when they trailed 14-9 in the fifth and final set.

“It looked certain that PEC, who needed only one point, would take the title,” he said.

“Both teams produced some exceptional volleyball, but it was the fighting spirit, teamwork and amazing skillset of the Madibaz women which prevailed.”

They controlled the closing stages of the match to win the final set 16-14, taking the match 3-2, Petersen said.

While the Madibaz men’s team lost in the semifinals, Petersen said he was generally satisfied with their overall performance.

“The men’s team have the potential to perform a lot better than what they had displayed at the Mayoral Cup.

“Maybe, with a bit more intense training, planning and preparation, we will see a change in future results.”

The men’s team played some fine volleyball before losing 2-1 to eventual champions, PEC, in their opening game.

They ended second in their pool and came up against Volkswagen, the losing finalists, in the semifinals, and went down 2-0.

The Madibaz women won both their pool games 2-0, defeating Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and Volkswagen.

They then faced Despatch and advanced to the final when their opponents defaulted through an injury.

Petersen said the women’s teamwork had been the key.

“Volleyball is a team sport and every body forms part of a puzzle to ensure the end goal.

“However, I must mention our outside hitter, Friederike Hobein, who displayed an excellent level of volleyball.”

Petersen said the student from Germany had secured the majority of the points for the team in the Mayoral Cup.

“But we played as a team, under the captaincy of Rabi Mpuru, and our different skillsets ensured overall success.”

Petersen said the tournament had wrapped up the Nelson Mandela Bay Volleyball Association programme for the year.

“We have ended the season on a high and positive note.”

The volleyball students were now able to focus on the exams.

Preparations for the Nelson Mandela Bay league would begin in early February, while the teams would also compete in the Eastern Cape varsity leagues, the manager said.

“These competitions will prepare us for the University Sport South Africa tournament that takes place in mid-year.”