No break for Kings as team prepare for Scarlets

The Scarlets will arrive in Port Elizabeth for their PRO14 match against the Southern Kings on the back of tough Anglo-Welsh Cup matches against English champions Exeter Chiefs and Newport Gwent Dragons.

The Kings, who are not eligible for the tournament, will have a break from competitive action until their showdown against the Llanelli-based outfit on November 26.

Kings coach Deon Davids, however, is planning to have a trial match next week to run the rule over his squad.

The Scarlets, defending champions of the PRO14, will be missing a key number of internationals, as they bid to make an impression in the cup tournament.

The Anglo-Welsh Cup has traditionally been an opportunity for the Scarlets to blood young players, giving the region’s next generation an opportunity to test themselves against some of the Premiership’s biggest and best.

The Welsh have made a flying start to the PRO14, winning seven of their opening eight games, and they enjoy a handy six-point lead over second-placed Ulster.

“There will be no break from training for the team as we prepare for the Scarlets,” Davids said.