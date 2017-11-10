Cycle Tour gets into top gear

Bigger, better event on cards as entries stream in for 2018 edition

The 33rd edition of The Herald Continental Cycle Tour will again see South Africa’s best riders travel to Nelson Mandela Bay to compete for the mountain bike and road titles.

Next year will usher in a change as the existing 106km route will be directed up Walmer Boulevard (Fire Station Hill), instead of meandering through the trendy lower Baakens Valley.

“This was not an easy decision as the Baakens Valley section has become exceptionally popular with spectators,” road race director Julie Briggs said. “However, after assessments by the organising committee and discussions with our president commissaire, it was decided that to ensure rider safety we would unfortunately need to remove that section after the installation of five traffic-calming measures [there]. “Another change will be the start times of the 55km race, which have been adjusted to accommodate all riders and ensure their safety on the route.” The second edition of the Corporate Challenge, set for both road and mountain bike enthusiasts, has already started gaining momentum, with businesses and friends taking up the unique challenge.

At this rate, organisers anticipate team entry slots will be filled by early January. The vibey race village at Pollok Beach for the Corporate Challenge and road race will again offer on-stage entertainment, a family tent with a coffee bar and a beer garden. For those who prefer a cafe-style setting with extra perks, the exclusive Cycle Tour Lounge will be open on race day. In addition, an even larger kiddies’ play park with exciting activities will keep the little ones content. The mountain bike race village will again be welcomed by the Addo farming community, who will showcase a large farmers’ market with fresh produce and hearty farm-style food. “The community has also come together to offer a host of new activities to entertain the kiddies over and above the junior cycling races,” The Herald and Weekend Post chief marketing officer Justin Peel said. “The lucky draw prizes for next year are the best yet. Thanks to the various partners, there will be a host of lucky riders walking away with magnificent prizes. “All in all, the 33rd edition of The Herald Continental Cycle Tour is billed to be bigger and better than ever and we are extremely excited to welcome back old and new friends to this iconic event that has stood the test of time on South Africa’s cycling calendar.” The MTB races take place on February 18 at the Addo Polo Club – the 80km Extreme starting at 6am and the 60km Adventure at 6.15am. Riders for the Corporate Team Challenge will need to be at the start line at 7am on February 24 at Pollok Beach. The 106km classic on February 25 starts at 6am at Pollok Beach, and the 55km pursuit at 8am. Race packs can be collected on February 16 from 9am to7pm, and on February 17 from 9am to1pm at Pollok Beach. They can also be collected on February 23 from 9am to 7pm and on February 24 from 9am to 1pm at Pollok Beach. Entries close on January 28 at midnight. Online entries only.