Bad injury rules out Lentjies

Chippa United could be without vibrant striker Kurt Lentjies for their Premier Soccer League clash with Free State Stars at the Goble Park Stadium on November 22.

The midfielder suffered a concussion and a dislocated shoulder when he was involved in a horrible collision with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Lentjies was stretchered off and assessed by Dr Lizzy Pietersen in the medical room.

“The player is concussed and has a dislocated shoulder,” Chippa United’s spokesman, Luthando Zibeko, said.

“He was checked immediately after the game on Sunday.

“He went for a scan on Wednesday and we are awaiting results.”

“Lentjies is being monitored really closely and we will check up on the progress he has made on Monday,” he said.

“He is not participating in any form of training at this point.

“The medical staff advised him to lay off any form of physical activity.

“He is being closely examined by the medics and a decision on whether he can start training will be taken on Monday.”

“We will see if he ready for training after his assessment.”