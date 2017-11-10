Bad injury rules out Lentjies
Chippa United could be without vibrant striker Kurt Lentjies for their Premier Soccer League clash with Free State Stars at the Goble Park Stadium on November 22.
The midfielder suffered a concussion and a dislocated shoulder when he was involved in a horrible collision with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Lentjies was stretchered off and assessed by Dr Lizzy Pietersen in the medical room.
“The player is concussed and has a dislocated shoulder,” Chippa United’s spokesman, Luthando Zibeko, said.
“He was checked immediately after the game on Sunday.
“He went for a scan on Wednesday and we are awaiting results.”
“Lentjies is being monitored really closely and we will check up on the progress he has made on Monday,” he said.
“He is not participating in any form of training at this point.
“The medical staff advised him to lay off any form of physical activity.
“He is being closely examined by the medics and a decision on whether he can start training will be taken on Monday.”
“We will see if he ready for training after his assessment.”
Lentjies is the fifth Chippa United player to suffer injury in a period of two months.
“We were very unfortunate to lose yet another influential player to injury,” Zibeko said.
“This injury will have a major impact on the team after we lost our captain Diamond Topola, vice-captain Sandile Zuke, Mark Mayambela, Katlego Mashego and now Lentjies.”
“This is a big blow for us because these are very significant players in the team,” he said.
“We are hoping that Kurt recovers quickly and we can see him on the field again.”
“We would also like to wish Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune a speedy recovery.”
Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys will travel to the Mthatha Stadium, where they will take on Mthatha Bucs in a friendly match as part of the OR Tambo celebrations tomorrow.