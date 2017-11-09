Warriors armed for Knights

Smuts’s men ready to chase down anything in-form Proteas batsman Miller dishes out

The Warriors will not allow themselves to be intimidated when in-form Proteas batsman David Miller strides to the crease at St George’s Park tomorrow evening (6pm).

Miller will be looking to continue his bludgeoning ways when he turns out for the Knights against the Warriors in the much-anticipated opening Ram Slam fixture of the season.

Two weeks ago, the strong lefthander blasted the fastest-ever T20 international hundred off only 35 balls against Bangladesh.

But the Warriors are firm in the belief that taking care of their processes rather than focusing on individuals is key to them landing the first knockout blow tomorrow night.

“The Knights are a very good side, very disciplined. They have got some really good players in David Miller and Theunis de Bruyn and Ryan McLaren might be coming back for them as well,” Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said yesterday.

“They are going to be a tough side to beat. But it’s about taking care of what we do really well.”

Smuts will be one of the bowlers charged with curbing Miller and his teammates.

The reason the Warriors have done so well in white-ball cricket is because they have so much variety in their attack.

It also helps that three of their top order batsmen in Colin Ackermann, Colin Ingram and Smuts himself are perfectly adept at bowling spin in limited overs cricket.

“In the franchise, I think we are very blessed with the number of all-rounders we have.

“Even some of our seamers are very capable with the bat at the back end. So we’ve been very blessed that we can find 20 overs from almost eight bowlers,” Smuts said.