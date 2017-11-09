Speedy Lions wing Volmink signs for Kings

Lions try machine Anthony Volmink has been signed by the Southern Kings to add extra pace and bite to their backline in the PRO14.

Sources close to the Kings camp said the wing was set to arrive in Port Elizabeth shortly, after agreeing to terms to play for the Eastern Cape franchise.

Volmink broke the South African tries-per-game record when he scored nine tries in the Golden Lions’ 161-3 victory over the hapless Limpopo Blue Bulls in the 2013 Vodacom Cup. Volmink completed his hat-trick in just 29 minutes, while his record-breaking ninth try came three minutes before full time.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2012 for the Lions against the Sharks in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, the Southern Kings will be playing Sunday rugby for the first time in Port Elizabeth, when they host Scarlets on November 26.

Earlier this year, the Kings played in South Africa’s first Sunday Super Rugby match, when they travelled to play the Lions in Johannesburg.