Murray plans to be back in Australia

Former world No 1 Andy Murray is targeting a return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International in January in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

The 30-year-old Scot has been sidelined with a hip problem since Wimbledon but returned to the court for a charity event in Glasgow, losing a three-set match to a kilt-wearing Roger Federer on Tuesday.

“My hip felt pretty good, not perfect yet but it’s going in the right direction,” Murray said after the relaxed one-hour, 40-minute hit with Federer.

“I’ve got eight weeks until my first tournament of next year and hopefully I’ll be there.”

The December 31 to January 7 Brisbane International, which will feature world No 1 Rafael Nadal among other top players, is a key warm-up to the year’s first grand slam, which starts at Melbourne Park a week later.

Murray, whose ranking has slipped to 16, said he planned to do his usual preseason training bloc in Miami before arriving in Australia early.

“Obviously, coming into the beginning of the New Year I will be at a bit of a disadvantage because I have not played matches for a long time,” he said.

“So if I can go there a little bit earlier to get used to the conditions, a bit sooner than some of the other players, that might help level it up a little bit for me.”