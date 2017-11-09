Ingram’s focus on T20 game

Star Warriors batsman Colin Ingram called time on his red-ball cricket career both at home and abroad yesterday to concentrate on the global white-ball game.

Ingram will be joining the growing band of cricketers who travel the world playing in various T20 leagues.

His move to Glamorgan as a Kolpak player has seen him re-establish himself on the international stage after he last played for South Africa in 2013.

There has been a feeling among his most ardent supporters that Ingram was dealt a raw deal at international level.

Ingram, who will be in the Warriors’ Ram Slam lineup against the Knights at St George’s Park tomorrow night, has resigned himself to the fact he will never play for South Africa again, but he is creating a niche for himself on the international stage by carving up bowling attacks with disdain.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision, but with having a couple of outstanding seasons, both here and in the UK, I think it’s time to play to my strengths,” he said.

“I have opportunities globally and I just think it’s the right time to move in that direction.”