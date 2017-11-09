While Fabian McCarthy cannot say with absolute certainty whether his former club Kaizer Chiefs have finally turned the corner or not‚ the erstwhile defender has noticed their effectiveness in grinding out results over the past few matches.

Chiefs have not lost in their last five matches in all competitions‚ which includes one win and two draws in the league and two wins in the Telkom Knockout‚ and they have a semifinal date against Bidvest Wits on the weekend of November 18 and 19.

McCarthy‚ who played for the SA U23s and Bafana Bafana‚ said Chiefs’ lack of consistency and fluency could be largely attributed to their new 3-5-2 system that coach Steve Komphela has been using since their impressive 2-1 win over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

“They don’t play that well for the duration of the match‚ they are not consistent in terms of the flow of the game, but they get the results, which is important‚” he said.

“If it is not broken‚ I don’t see why coach Steve [Komphela] must change things around.

“I am positive that they will pick up as the season continues, but there is a lot of work to be done by both the coaches and the players‚” McCarthy said.