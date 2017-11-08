Two Southern Kings stars in PRO14 fantasy squad
Thanks to potent showings against Ulster, two Southern Kings players – Yaw Penxe and Berton Klaasen – have been included in a star-studded PRO14 fantasy team of the week.
Penxe and Klaasen each scored two tries at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium on Saturday to propel themselves into a PRO14 fantasy side – despite the Kings losing 43-36 to the Irish outfit.
The side was selected after round eight of the competition.
Some eyebrows were raised when Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids decided to use the 20-year-old Penxe at fullback against Ulster, after he had previously been deployed on the wing in PRO14.
“Yaw was originally picked as a fullback for the SA U20 team, but he was moved to the wing. He has played fullback at school and we have let him run at that position in training,” Davids said.
“Yaw was outstanding in terms of the high ball and brought a different dimension to our attack from turnover ball.”
Meanwhile, Kings wing Sibusiso Sithole is set to return to Port Elizabeth this week from Durban, where he has been receiving treatment for a knee injury.
The former SA U20 and Sharks flyer, who sustained the injury when the Kings played Benneton Treviso in Italy last month, is keen to get back on the field.
“We have been in contact with Sibusiso in Durban and he is doing well. He has good mobility in his injured knee,” Kings team doctor Clement Plaatjies said.
“It is a bit tight, but he is getting good treatment.
“Sibusiso should be joining us for the completion of his rehabilitation later this week.”
One area of concern for the Southern Kings is that both the scrumhalfs who played against Ulster have been in the sick bay.
Starting No 9 Rudi van Rooyen had to be stretchered off the field with a concussion, and his replacement, Rowan Gouws, is struggling with an ankle injury.
“Rudi sustained a concussion in the Ulster game. He is complaining mainly of neck spasms and headaches,” Plaatjies said.
“He will start his return to play protocol as soon as he is symptom free for one week.
“Other news is that Martin du Toit has recovered from his concussion and will start his return to play protocol [tomorrow]. “If he gets through that, he will be ready for our next game against Scarlets.
“Andisa Ntsila has been struggling with a knee injury for a while. It has not been anything serious, but he felt it especially after the Ulster game and will have a scan,” Plaatjies said. “We do not suspect any major injuries.
“We have given Rowan Gouws off this week and we will reassess him next week. He should be back within two weeks – if all goes well.”
Plaatjies said Schalk Ferreira, who captained the Kings against Ulster, had a recurrence of a contusion to his right thigh.
“It is not a serious injury, but Schalk will have a rest because he has had a lot of minutes on the playing field.
Ferreira took over as captain from hooker Michael Willemse, who is expected to be out of action for two months over a tear in his groin muscle.