Two Southern Kings stars in PRO14 fantasy squad

Thanks to potent showings against Ulster, two Southern Kings players – Yaw Penxe and Berton Klaasen – have been included in a star-studded PRO14 fantasy team of the week.

Penxe and Klaasen each scored two tries at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium on Saturday to propel themselves into a PRO14 fantasy side – despite the Kings losing 43-36 to the Irish outfit.

The side was selected after round eight of the competition.

Some eyebrows were raised when Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids decided to use the 20-year-old Penxe at fullback against Ulster, after he had previously been deployed on the wing in PRO14.

“Yaw was originally picked as a fullback for the SA U20 team, but he was moved to the wing. He has played fullback at school and we have let him run at that position in training,” Davids said.

“Yaw was outstanding in terms of the high ball and brought a different dimension to our attack from turnover ball.”

Meanwhile, Kings wing Sibusiso Sithole is set to return to Port Elizabeth this week from Durban, where he has been receiving treatment for a knee injury.

The former SA U20 and Sharks flyer, who sustained the injury when the Kings played Benneton Treviso in Italy last month, is keen to get back on the field.

“We have been in contact with Sibusiso in Durban and he is doing well. He has good mobility in his injured knee,” Kings team doctor Clement Plaatjies said.

“It is a bit tight, but he is getting good treatment.

“Sibusiso should be joining us for the completion of his rehabilitation later this week.”

One area of concern for the Southern Kings is that both the scrumhalfs who played against Ulster have been in the sick bay.

Starting No 9 Rudi van Rooyen had to be stretchered off the field with a concussion, and his replacement, Rowan Gouws, is struggling with an ankle injury.