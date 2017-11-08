Shootout action in quarterfinals

In true knockout cup tradition, all the quarterfinals of the Safa-NMB SAB League leg of the Nedbank Cup on Friday evening ended in penalty shootouts.

At the Zwide Stadium, archrivals NMU Madibaz and Fairview Rovers drew 1-1, before the students advanced to the semifinal, winning 3-2 on penalties.

In an earlier match, Young Killers beat neighbours Despatch Pioneers 5-4 in a thrilling penalty shootout, after being 1-1 at the end of full time.

At the NU2 Stadium in Motherwell, Ikamva Movers beat Young Ideas 4-2, while PE Sundowns beat Major Chiefs 5-3 on penalties.

The final score in both matches was 1-1.

In the Safa-SAB League matches on Saturday, most of the teams struggled after taking the field less than 24 hours after the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

At the Chevrolet Stadium in Motherwell, Madibaz and Sundowns drew 0-0.

Highland Spurs failed to turn up for their match against Fairview Rovers at the Saints field in Gelvandale.

Young Ideas, who started the season with a bang, came down to earth with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Mabayibone Strikers.

A strike by Simselo “Fish” Lukwe midway in the first half helped Young Killers beat Motherwell Academy 1-0.