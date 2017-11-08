PE fans in for feast of sixes

Get ready to ‘Catch Two Million’ as Ram Slam T20 returns

Hard-hats and safe catching hands will be necessities for fans, with sixes expected to rain down when the Ram Slam T20 Challenge makes its return to a revamped St George’s Park on Friday night.

On the menu for spectators is the opening game of the tournament, which pits local favourites and last season’s finalists the Warriors against the Knights in what promises to be an explosive encounter.

After skipping a season in the wake of a match-fixing scandal that rocked South African domestic cricket, Ram have returned as sponsors and will offer fans a chance to win a share of a significantly bumped up “Catch Two Million” competition, which requires patrons to take a clean, onehanded catch.

The experience will be even more enlightened for St George’s Park fans as Eastern Province Cricket show off their brand-new R27-million LED state-of-the-art floodlights.

The other new addition is the R7-million digital scoreboard, which will not only keep patrons up to date with runs and wickets but will also allow high-quality television replays.

“We are very excited to be hosting the first match of the competition. The new lights will provide us with the opportunity to add to the fan experience at the stadium,” Warriors chief executive Mark Williams said.

“The lights have the capacity to provide theatrics, which we will be showing off at this first match during the supper break.

“Furthermore, our lights are now up to international standard and we have increased the lux from 800 to a minimum of 2 500 lux at centre pitch, 2 000 at inner field and 1 800 lux over the outer field.”